"Vasily's body was mutilated, his face was missing, his hands were shattered, terrible hematomas, his ribs were unnaturally twisted": Bucha resident Tarasevich testified about Russian crimes. PHOTOS

A resident of Bucha, Alexei Tarasevich, spoke about the crimes he saw in the Russian military. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with mental illness!

Excerpt of written testimony of Bucha resident Tarasevich published by former People's Deputy Ihor Lutsenko, Censor.NET informs.

Here is the full text of Tarasevich's testimony in the original language:

Watch more: "Command to capture Mykolaiv in three days - stupid dispersal for panic. There are no occupiers even on approaches", - Kim. VIDEO

"Media representatives, state judiciaries, humanity

Written testimonies concerning the crimes of the Russian army in the city of Bucha, Kiev region.

(recorded by hand, in free form)

I am a citizen of Ukraine, Alexey Tarasevich, born in 1969. was with his parents (born in 1941 and 1942) at the address: Bucha, Vodoprovodnaya street 34 A, apt. 5, between February 24, 2022 and present. Starting from this date, he kept a diary recording the time, the events he saw, his personal mental experiences, and, if possible, took photos and made video recordings on the phone.

In a specific text, the testimony relates to the murders of a civilian, my neighbor (apartment 4) Vasily Ivanovich Nedashkovsky, born 10/23/74. Thursday 17.03. (22nd day of the war). The military armies of Russia have been on Vodoprovodnaya Street since March 5, 12:48. I recognized them by their white armbands and on their helmets there were ribbons that are called "St. George", the technique is marked with the letter "V" white paint. The equipment appeared in the courtyard of our residential area on March 7 at 11:07.

On March 17, the Russian army fortified itself in the courtyard of our residential area. Yard "well", multi-storey buildings. At five hours and seven minutes the front door of our entrance slammed. My neighbor Tatyana (Vasya's wife) and I stood on the landing and anxiously waited for Vasily, since the curfew had begun, but he was not there. Literally a few seconds later, a knock with butts on the iron door. I heard Vasily say: "Now, now, I will open it." Already from behind the door of his apartment and heard voices on the ground floor, there were at least three people, they were excited, broke into a scream. I heard something big fall. A few minutes later there was a knock on our door. I replied: "It's a curfew now, we won't open." I was warned that they would break the door. I opened. There were soldiers, two young guys, they did not show aggression. They asked permission to enter, examined the apartment, ordered to wrap a bandage or something white around my shoulder. A third ran up from the first floor, he was excited and aggressive, he looked to be about fifty years old. He forced me out of the apartment and threatened me with a machine gun. One of the young soldiers objected, saying no. It did not help. I went out to the landing on the first floor, saw Vasily lying in the blood with no signs of life, face down. The psychopath ordered Vasya to be carried outside. I replied that I would not raise one. Then the military man pulled the shutter of his machine gun, shouted: "Then I'll put two of them" and pointed the weapon at me. I tried to lift the lying person, I saw broken teeth on the floor, my face was smashed into a lacerated wound. Vasya was alive. "Vasenka help me, I can't do it myself." He got up, somehow we took five or six steps and reached the bench. Vasily tried to say something, but this only infuriated the military man. I asked: "If you believe in God, don't kill him - he is a good man, my neighbor, I know him." The military man replied: "I believe in God, we won't kill him" and ordered to call Vasya's wife. Hoping that everything was over and they would give us the beaten one, I went up to the landing on the second floor, there were still two soldiers there, they already told me to go into their apartment. About two hours passed and people could be heard rising through the door, there were five of them, I saw the light of flashlights in the door peephole, they entered apartment No. 4 and Vasya was with them. We stayed in the apartment for about half an hour. I heard the military man say: "That's it, let's go." Vasya's voice: "Take this more." They answered him: "We have already taken everything we need." It seemed that everything was over. But the soldiers soon returned and left together with Vasily, Tatyana, who was leading .

Watch more: In Mariupol Dominican Republic civilian ship fired by occupants, crew member wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Tatyana returned from captivity on March 18, Vasya was found dead, which I became aware of on April 1. I saw the body as we were moving it for temporary burial in the front garden of 34A. Next to the body of Vasily was another unknown guy who was killed.

Vasily's body was barbarously mutilated, his face was missing, his hands were crushed, there were terrible hematomas in the belt area, and his ribs were unnaturally twisted. There were no bullet or cut wounds. The only way to know him was...

The body of Vasily Ivanovich Nedashkovsky (10/23/74) was temporarily buried in the front garden of the house 34A Vodoprovodnaya street, Bucha city, April 1, 2022 at 14:30

The wife of the deceased, close friends, residents of the massif who knew him well were present.

Vasily Ivanovich was a purely civilian. Gentle, hardworking, he loved his native land with all his heart, immediately, together with his son, responded when it became necessary to help build fortifications for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the defense line of the city of Irpin. He basically refused to wear a white mark on his shoulder ... He provided the helpless old people who remained with water, boiling water and hot food.

He accepted the death of a martyr.

The present was written on 04.04.2022 in Bucha

Tarasevich Alexey Yurievich.











