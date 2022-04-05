ENG
Ukrainian air defense destroyed Caliber cruise missile over Barvynkiv in Kharkiv region, - Butusov. PHOTO

The air defense of the Armed Forces is getting stronger and better every day.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov told about it on the page on Facebook.

"Tonight with a jar of tomatoes… I'm sorry, the Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed the Caliber cruise missile over Barvinkov. The air defense of our army is getting stronger and better every day, and it is inflicting more and more losses on Russian non-humans, more and more reliably covering our troops. The Russian Defense Ministry and Putin himself have repeatedly lied that the Ukrainian air defenses have been destroyed, but Putin is afraid that he will fly to Ukraine on fighter jets, although he did a lot of publicity when he flew to occupied Chechnya, "the journalist said.

