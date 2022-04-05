Azov fighters provided assistance to crew of foreign ship fired on by occupiers in port of Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Fighters of "Azov" provided assistance to the crew of the ship under the flag of the Dominican Republic, which was fired upon by the occupiers in the port of Mariupol.

As Censor.NET reports, fighters of the Azov regiment write about it on the page on a social network.

"A civilian ship flying the flag of the Dominican Republic near one of the berths was fired upon by an enemy fire from Russian troops. One of the crew members was wounded, and Azov Regiment soldiers assisted the crew and the victim. As a result of the shelling, the ship caught fire and sank, while the enemy continued firing, making it impossible to extinguish the fire. In addition, two ships from Malta and a ship from Jamaica and Liberia are also in the blocked port of Mariupol. One of the ships has Turkish citizens. We are waiting for the reaction of the world to the orcs' attacks on ships under the flags of other states", the Azov message reads.

