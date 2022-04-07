Google Maps will show panoramas of war-destroyed Ukrainian cities, - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine together with the experts of the global technological giant Google started a project to digitize the consequences of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The purpose of the project is to record the destruction caused by the Russian occupiers in Ukrainian towns and villages," the report said.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Bondarenko said that the project started with the liberated city of Irpen.

"Several teams start working at the same time. We want to cover as much as possible all the cities that have experienced the most destruction, which should definitely be recorded. This information will be posted on Google Maps and will be available to the general public. The whole world should see what our cities used to look like and what the aggressor did to them," he emphasized.

