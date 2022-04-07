AFU destroyed "elite" motorized rifle brigade from Amur Region. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed units of the Russian Army's 38th Omsk Brigade stationed in the village of Yekaterinoslavka in the Amur Region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Теlegram of press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces.

"The 38th MRB of the russian army and its scrap metal. To be more precise, this is exactly what our defenders turn units and parts of the occupant into, no matter how 'elite' they may be," says the message under the corresponding photos.

38th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, Vitebsk Order of Lenin, Red Banner, Order of Suvorov - formation of the Ground Forces from Russia. Its conventional name is Military Unit No. 21720 (v/h 21720). Its abbreviated name is the 38th Omsk Brigade. The formation is part of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District. The permanent deployment point is the village of Yekaterinoslavka of the Amur Region.





