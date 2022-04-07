26 bodies pulled out from under the rubble of two bombed-out houses in Borodyanka - Venedyktova. PHOTOS

It is still difficult to predict how many victims the Russian occupiers will have in the liberated Borodyanka.

This was announced on Facebook by Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The most destroyed city in Kyiv region: it was hit by unguided 250-kilogram high-explosive bombs, Hurricanes, and Smerchs.

Evidence of Russian war crimes is here at every step: a cluster bomb was banned under a pharmacy, a burnt-out Smerch transport charging machine on either side of the road, and a rocket that flies up to 90 kilometers and brings death and ruin," reads the report.

According to Venedнktova, it is difficult to predict how many victims of Russian aggression there will be in Borodyanka.

"Twenty-six bodies were recovered from under the rubble of two bombed apartment buildings alone. The air strikes on the housing infrastructure were insidiously launched by the enemy in the evening, when there were the maximum number of people at home. The target was only civilians - there was not a single military facility," stressed the Prosecutor General.

She stressed that the Russian occupants purposefully exterminated the civilian population: killing, torturing, and mutilating.

"In Motyzhyn the beast killed a woman just because she was wearing black. The bloodlust of Ukrainians allows the Rascists to shoot even for some not-so-black clothing. The father of the murdered woman was held blindfolded in a barn for seven days. Also there in Motyzhyn, Russian army intelligence checked people's phones, selecting victims for so-called "denazification". The ruins of Borodyanka and other nearby settlements are being dismantled by rescuers, while investigative and operational groups are working at the same time," informed the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors, police officers, SSU officers, and experts from five regions are all gathering evidence of Russian war crimes for national and international courts. A well-known expert on international criminal law, Wayne Jordash, also arrived in Borodyanka.

