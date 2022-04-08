ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14855 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
11 608 29
visit (314) war (19669) EC (245) European Union (2123) Ursula von der Leyen (160) Borrell (211) Eduard Heger_ (7)

European Commission President von der Leyen left for Kyiv by train. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has released a photo of her delegation heading to Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I am waiting for a meeting with Kyiv," wrote von der Leyen, posting a photo near the train at Przemyśl station.

A similar photo was posted by European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, who will visit Kyiv together with von der Leyen.

In addition, the photo shows Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger, whose visit to Kyiv has not been announced before.

Read more: Occupiers confiscated buses with humanitarian aid for residents of Melitopol, - Starukh

European Commission President von der Leyen left for Kyiv by train 01
European Commission President von der Leyen left for Kyiv by train 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 