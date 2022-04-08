ENG
Village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv was practically destroyed by airstrikes by occupiers - Kazansky. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers used carpet bombings in the village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv, destroying buildings to the foundation.

This was announced by journalist Denis Kazanskyi on Facebook, as reported by Censor.NET

"Remains of the village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv.

Carpet bombings were tried here. The houses were destroyed to the ground. The bodies of residents remain under the rubble in some places.

This is what the genocide of the Ukrainian people looks like," Kazanskyi wrote.

