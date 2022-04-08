National Police completed first stage of demining in Irpin. PHOTOS

Specialists of the relevant services inspected the bases of the Russian army and active combat operations, abandoned battle positions and all the streets of Irpin, and then only the explosives of the National Police seized more than 3,000 explosive devices.

The chief of the National police of Ukraine Ihor Klimenko reported about it today, on April 8, Censor.NET reports.

The whole world saw the consequences of the Russian military's presence in the Kyiv region and the atrocities committed by the military against civilians. Therefore, after the liberation from the occupiers, the work of the police was primarily aimed at strengthening the police presence there for patrolling, clearing sabotage and reconnaissance groups, responding to all reports from citizens and helping local residents. But no less important task was and is the demining of liberated villages and towns.

The combined detachment of explosives technicians of the National Police together with the pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service immediately began to clean up, as the Russian military left behind thousands of dangerous "surprises". - said the Head of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to Ihor Klymenko, in Irpen alone, explosive devices of the National Police seized more than 3,000 explosive devices. These include aerial bombs, remnants of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, anti-tank missile systems, cluster munitions, OZM-72 anti-personnel mines, cannon shells, mortar mines, automatic grenade launchers, improvised explosive devices and ammunition of various calibres. All these items will be destroyed in a special place and will never be a threat to civilians.

"And today we can say that the first stage of demining in Irpin has been completed: the bases of army bases and active hostilities in the city have been cleared, combat positions and streets have been abandoned. The next stage of demining will be clearing of dangerous housing," he said.

See more: Village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv was practically destroyed by airstrikes by occupiers - Kazansky. PHOTO





















