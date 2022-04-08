National Police on shelling of Kramatorsk railway station: children are among dead. PHOTO 18+

In the Donetsk region, Russia struck a railway station in Kramatorsk. The rocket hit the temporary waiting room, where hundreds of people were waiting for the evacuation train.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, this is another proof that Russia is brutally, barbarically destroying the civilian population of Ukraine, with the sole purpose - to kill.

"Police, rescuers, explosives technicians, and medics are currently working on the scene. We already know about the dead, including children. There are also wounded. Assistance is provided to all who need it. For every crime, for every life taken, Russia will be held accountable before the law, "the statement said.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the laws or customs of war).

As noted, on the morning of April 8, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Kramatorsk railway station. According to Ukrzaliznytsia, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the shelling. According to the spokeswoman of the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Tetyana Ignatchenko, 27 people died as a result of the shelling of the Kramatorsk railway station.