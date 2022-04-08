Child was killed today by Russian army at Kramatorsk railway station. PHOTO 18+

As a result of a missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station, there are victims among children. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness.

This was announced on Facebook by the President's Commissioner for Human Rights Mykola Kuleba

"A child was killed today by the Russian army at the Kramatorsk railway station. This photo must see all over the world. Russia must be responsible for the hell that has taken place in Ukraine," he wrote.

"Four children were killed. The information is being updated," he added later.