Russian invaders take cars stolen in Ukraine from Belarus. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian military, which was engaged in looting in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, began to export stolen cars from Belarus to Russia. They also buy gold and machinery in Belarus, exchanging stolen bundles of hryvnias from local banks.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was posted on the website Motolko.Help by Belarusian journalist Anton Motolko.

"Among those cars with "V" signs moving from Ukraine into Belarus (after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine) are those stolen from Ukrainian citizens," the statement said, illustrated by the video.

Also at about 6:00 am on April 5, a large convoy of Russian vehicles was recorded moving from Gomel to the Belarusian-Russian border. In it, in addition to military equipment, moved both cars and civilian trucks without license plates and with the identification mark "V".

At the same time, among the trucks was a car that was branded with the logo of the Ukrainian trademark "Havrylivski Kurchata" with torn off Ukrainian license plates. There is a high probability that in such trucks, as well as in military KAMAZs and the Urals, Russians transported property looted from Ukrainians.

The publication provides a list of 12 cars with photos, which were probably stolen from Ukrainians and exported to Russia.













There are also reports of Russian looters selling bundles of stolen Ukrainian hryvnias.

The fact that Russian soldiers have an unexpected amount of money is evidenced by their sharply increased activity in the Katapulta and Bobrovsky shopping centers in Mozyr. According to locals, soldiers are buying equipment in electronics stores and gold in jewelry stores. , where they go shopping in groups of 6-10 people, "- said in a statement.

There is also a video from a party of the Russian military at the Sputnik entertainment center in Mozyr, where they sing the song "Homeland" by Yuri Shevchuk's DDT band: "Homeland! I'm going home. Let them shout" Ugly ". But we love it, sleeping beauty."

It will be recalled that on April 3, another media project by Anton Motolko, Belarusian Gaiun, released more than 3 hours of video from a surveillance camera at the SDEK delivery service in Mozyr, Belarus, near the state border with Ukraine. The video clearly shows the faces and some chevrons on the sleeves of the occupiers. The invaders delivered home looted property in Ukraine.