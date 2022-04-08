Exhumation of Ukrainians killed by occupiers began in Bucha. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The bodies were taken from a large grave in which communal workers buried the victims of war crimes. Approximately 67 bodies there. Most of them were gunshot wounds and shrapnel wounds. Only fragments of some remain.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Everyone is being examined by forensic experts, forensic scientists, investigators and prosecutors. Most of those who received gunshot and shrapnel wounds from explosions, some are only fragments. Some of the dead were with documents, the rest will have to identify relatives by clothing or other signs and identify on DNA," she said.

Venediktov noted that hard work is ahead to establish the circumstances of everyone's death.

"We already have witnesses to how these civilians were killed by the racists because they simply went for bread or medicine, spoke Ukrainian, helped volunteers or the army. Bucha was one of the training grounds for so-called 'denazification', or simply the extermination of Ukrainians." , - she emphasized.

Currently, the Prosecutor General's Office has 100 pages of data from the Russian military occupiers of Bucha.

"Our task is to establish as much as possible everyone who pressed the hook and gave orders to massacre Ukrainians, use torture and rape as weapons," Venedyktova concluded.

Photo and video: Oleh Bohchuk


































