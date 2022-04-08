ENG
war (19669) Oleh Bohachuk (199) Hostomel (29) Antonov An-225 Mriya (10)

Destroyed by occupiers "Mriya". PHOTOS

After the occupation by Russians, Hostomel turned into a ghost town. The world's largest aircraft "Mriya" burned by the occupiers is parked at the airport.

A correspondent of Censor.NET visited Hostomel.

Hostomel Airport is practically destroyed. On February 27, 2022, as a result of an air attack by Russian troops on the airport, one of the largest and most powerful aircraft in the world of Ukrainian production AN-225 "Mriya" was burned.

The author of the photo is Oleh Bohachuk

Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 01
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 02
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 03
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 04
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 05
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 06
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 07
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 08
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 09
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 10
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 11
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 12
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 13
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 14
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 15
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 16
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 17
Destroyed by occupiers Mriya 18

