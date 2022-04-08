Destroyed by occupiers "Mriya". PHOTOS

After the occupation by Russians, Hostomel turned into a ghost town. The world's largest aircraft "Mriya" burned by the occupiers is parked at the airport.

A correspondent of Censor.NET visited Hostomel.

Hostomel Airport is practically destroyed. On February 27, 2022, as a result of an air attack by Russian troops on the airport, one of the largest and most powerful aircraft in the world of Ukrainian production AN-225 "Mriya" was burned.

The author of the photo is Oleh Bohachuk



































