ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14827 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
38 554 45
Mariupol (1044) victims (597) Azov (230)

Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Soldiers of the Azov Regiment have published photos, including archives, which show the crimes of the Russian occupiers in besieged Mariupol. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with mental illness.

Як інформує  кадри опубліковані у  According to Censor.NET, the footage was published in the Azov-Mariupol Telegram channel.

"These archival photos should be seen by the whole world without taking their eyes off them. Because they are direct evidence of crimes committed by Russian occupation forces in Mariupol. in the message.

Watch more: Russian invaders take cars stolen in Ukraine from Belarus. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 01
Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 02
Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 03
Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 04
Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 05
Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 06
Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 07
Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol 08

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 