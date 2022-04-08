Occupants left T-72B3 tank and fled after attack by AFU: Now it will serve in favor of Ukrainian army. PHOTO

Russian troops left a T-72B3 tank and fled after an indirect hit.

This was reported in Facebook by a soldier of the 3rd separate tank brigade Dimitri Gnap, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The first photo is of a Russian T72 B3 tank. The Russians abandoned it on the battlefield after our battalion stopped their attack. Soon this machine under the Ukrainian flag as part of our brigade will be destroying the occupants".

From the unpleasant. We have the same tank model in service. But our vehicles are equipped worse than the enemy ones. In the second photo - the gunner's seat. Russian tank driver selects the target by looking into the monitor connected to modern optics. But our gunners, unfortunately, still use optics developed in the 80s. This is not a novelty. We knew that some of the resource super-profits of the Russian authorities are used to re-equip their military equipment. And some of them reached the addressee," the report states.

It seems that this tank was abandoned by the Russian crew not even after a direct hit.

"Our shell exploded only next to them, just catching their tank with a few pieces of debris. That was enough for the Russians to leave the vehicle and flee the battlefield. That's why it almost didn't have to be repaired," Gnap noted.

Watch more: "This back to you for Mykolaiv," AFU soldiers and policemen destroyed enemy tank in Southern direction. VIDEO



