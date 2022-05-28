Missile strike was launched in Sumy Region. Mortar and artillery shelling of region was carried out from territory of Russian Federation, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTO

The night in the Sumy region was restless. From midnight to four in the morning, Russia shelled the region.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the Sumy region was hit by a missile. An agricultural enterprise in the Putivl community was destroyed.

"From their territory, the Russians fired mortar fire on the territory of the Znob-Novgorod community, about 6 arrivals. From their territory, the Russians shelled the Esman community. About 30 arrivals on the outskirts of Bachiv," - said Zhyvytsky.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

He also published the consequences of the attack on the Putivl community farm.









