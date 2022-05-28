ENG
Per day, Russian troops struck 21 blows in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded, - National police. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops struck 21 blows in the Donetsk region. Police documented war crimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that the occupiers fired on 14 settlements. There are dead and wounded. 32 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, fire department, recreation center, construction and agricultural enterprises, and critical infrastructure.

"The following settlements were under enemy fire: Avdiivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, Sviatohirsk, Zalizne, Mykolayivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Raigorodok, Donetsk, New York, Privillya, Shumy, Yagidne. "Russian troops fired from aircraft, missiles, multiple launch rocket systems "Urahan" and "Grad", heavy artillery, tanks, small arms," ​​the statement said.

Police officers worked at the sites of the shelling. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30 thousand people, 207 aircraft, 174 helicopters, 1330 tanks and 3258 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

