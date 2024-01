A soldier of the General Kulchytsky Battalion, Oleksandr Zaporozhets (Porsche), who died in battle with the Russian occupiers, was said goodbye in the Church of St. Nicholas of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church at Askold's Tomb.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

Photo: Oleg Bogachuk, Censor. NET.