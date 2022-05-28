Effective use of French Caesar howitzers by Ukrainian soldiers: two enemy tanks, two landing combat vehicles, and ammunition truck destroyed. PHOTO

Ukrainian artillery soldiers of the Joint Forces Operation well mastered the French self-propelled artillery on a wheeled chassis "CAESAR" and effectively destroy the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As it is noted, three combat crews from a separate artillery brigade "Zaporizhzhya Sich" fired 155-mm shells at the enemy.

"Everything is fast and clear. Arrived at the position,… 50 sec -" Before the battle ", range - 22110 meters, 4-5 shots per minute, 55-sec "Repulse", disappeared! The result - two tanks, two landing combat vehicles, a truck with ammunition for Russian war criminals, "the statement said.















See more: French Caesar howitzers are already on front line - Zaluzhny. PHOTOS