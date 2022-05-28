3 595 5
Troops of Russian Federation fired at apartment houses in Mykolaiv, civilians suffered, - mayor Senkevich. PHOTOS
Photo
The Russian occupying forces fired at Mykolaiv once again. Civilians were injured.
The mayor Alexander Senkevich reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
"Once again, the target of the Russian occupiers were residential buildings. We have preliminary information about the affected civilians. I will tell you the details later!" - it is said in the message.
