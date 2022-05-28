ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12801 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
24 694 47
Russian Army (6158) war (20077) losses (1761)

Armed Forces Liquidated Commander Of Assault Battalion Of Racists, Lieutenant Tsolonel Dosyagaev. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated the commander of the assault battalion of the 104th assault regiment of the RF Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Dosyagaev.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Armed Forces Liquidated Commander Of Assault Battalion Of Racists, Lieutenant Tsolonel Dosyagaev 01

"Alexander became the best in the nomination" Winged Infantry "at the festival" Army of Russia-2021 ", but when meeting with Ukrainian soldiers, it did not help him," - said in a statement.

Read more: Operational information of General Staff regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 28.05.2022.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 