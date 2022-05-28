Armed Forces Liquidated Commander Of Assault Battalion Of Racists, Lieutenant Tsolonel Dosyagaev. PHOTOS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated the commander of the assault battalion of the 104th assault regiment of the RF Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Dosyagaev.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Alexander became the best in the nomination" Winged Infantry "at the festival" Army of Russia-2021 ", but when meeting with Ukrainian soldiers, it did not help him," - said in a statement.

