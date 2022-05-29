ENG
Occupiers fired artillery at homes of residents of Hulayipole. PHOTOS

The enemy once again aimed at the houses of civilians inHulayipole, Zaporizhia region.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

"On May 28, Russian servicemen fired artillery at the homes of local residents of Hulayipole, who suffered significant damage. Windows and doors were broken in the houses, and the slate roofing was damaged. Adjacent territories, garages, and other outbuildings were destroyed. Some of the fragments destroyed the yard and the car parked on it," the statement said.

Information about one injured person has been established so far.

