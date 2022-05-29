ENG
war (20090) memory (137) funeral (173) Rivne region (89) Koval (21) losses (1762) KORD (16)

Rivne region took leave of five KORD members who died while on duty. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Five soldiers of the KORD special unit from Rivne region died while on duty.

The head of the Rivne regional military administration Vitaly Koval reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

As it is noted, today Rivne region took leave of compatriots who gave their lives for Ukraine.

"They were between 31 and 35 years old. It seemed like a lifetime ahead. But because of the war, their children - aged 10 months to 7 years - will never hug Dad again. It's a terrible tragedy. The war takes away the best. Let us remember the price at which freedom, independence, and victory are achieved," Koval said.

Rivne region took leave of five KORD members who died while on duty 01
Rivne region took leave of five KORD members who died while on duty 02
Rivne region took leave of five KORD members who died while on duty 03
Rivne region took leave of five KORD members who died while on duty 04
Rivne region took leave of five KORD members who died while on duty 05
Rivne region took leave of five KORD members who died while on duty 06

