Vinnytsia took leave of nine KORD members who died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Today in Stus Square in Vinnytsia there is a farewell to the defenders of Ukraine, Vinnytsia residents, KORD fighters who died defending Ukraine.

The head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration Sergey Borzov reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

I note, gave lives for our freedom:

Zaitsev Mikhailo,

Pidigun Ihor,

Antoshchuk Vitaly,

Klimenko Dmitro,

Shcherban Bogdan,

Bulega Bogdan,

Oliynyk Vitaliy,

Bondarchuk Ihor,

Turlyak Arthur.

"Young men. Sons. Parents…Nine lives. Nine Heroes. Police elite - "KORD". These are the ones who act beyond what is possible. Colleagues know. Remember…They defended many, saved many… Today, nine KORD members remain in the history of this war. And they will stay in it as long as we remember them. So - forever," - said Borzov.







