Another batch of M777 howitzers is being sent to Ukraine, - Pentagon. PHOTOS

Long-range howitzers M777 loaded on a plane to the United States.

This was reported on Twitter by the Pentagon's press service, Censor.NET reports.

155-mm towed howitzers M777 loaded into a military transport aircraft based in California.

"Howitzers are part of the United States' efforts, along with NATO partners and allies, to provide additional opportunities for Ukraine," the statement said.

Another batch of M777 howitzers is being sent to Ukraine, - Pentagon 01
Another batch of M777 howitzers is being sent to Ukraine, - Pentagon 02
Another batch of M777 howitzers is being sent to Ukraine, - Pentagon 03

