Another batch of M777 howitzers is being sent to Ukraine, - Pentagon. PHOTOS
Long-range howitzers M777 loaded on a plane to the United States.
This was reported on Twitter by the Pentagon's press service, Censor.NET reports.
155-mm towed howitzers M777 loaded into a military transport aircraft based in California.
"Howitzers are part of the United States' efforts, along with NATO partners and allies, to provide additional opportunities for Ukraine," the statement said.
