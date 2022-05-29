Another batch of M777 howitzers is being sent to Ukraine, - Pentagon. PHOTOS

Long-range howitzers M777 loaded on a plane to the United States.

This was reported on Twitter by the Pentagon's press service, Censor.NET reports.

155-mm towed howitzers M777 loaded into a military transport aircraft based in California.

"Howitzers are part of the United States' efforts, along with NATO partners and allies, to provide additional opportunities for Ukraine," the statement said.

