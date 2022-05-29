Action against mass rape of Ukrainians by Russian occupiers took place in Vienna. PHOTOS

Ukrainians held a rally in the center of Vienna against the mass rape of Ukrainian women, children and men by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform's own correspondent in Austria.

The demonstration was part of the global action "Women for Ukraine - Women for Ukraine", launched by women in Latvia and Estonia, who became partially naked in front of the Russian embassy, with their hands tied behind their backs and bags on their heads.

The protesters in Vienna went to the popular youth park near Karlplatz in blood-soaked underwear to draw the attention of the Austrian and international community to the problem of sexual violence in the Russian war in Ukraine.

See more: Occupiers fired artillery at homes of residents of Hulayipole. PHOTOS

"With this action, the girls wanted to express their support for those who suffered atrocities at the hands of the Russian occupiers, so that the victims saw the support of the world and knew that the perpetrators of terrible crimes would be punished. The atrocities of the Russian occupiers," - declared organizers from PO "Unlimited Democracy".





It was emphasized that just now, every day, Russian soldiers are raping Ukrainians with extreme cruelty.

"The occupiers in the Kherson region raped girls aged 12 and 15, a six-month-old child, and three young boys died as a result of their injuries. They are afraid for their lives, they are fighting, but they are being raped, tortured, beaten and killed," the protesters said.

It was reported that in Oleksandrivka in the Kherson region, the Russian military raped children and girls, some of whom died.

The SSU's intercepted conversations with Russian aggressors also show that their wives are urging their husbands to rape Ukrainian women.