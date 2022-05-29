During May 29, 3 civilians were killed and 4 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
On Sunday, as a result of Russian military action in the Donetsk region, 3 civilians were killed and 4 were wounded.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko in Telegram.
"On May 29, the Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Soledar. Four more people in the region were injured," Kirilenko said.
He reminded that it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
