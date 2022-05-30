First case of rape during war was sent to court. Accused - serviceman of Russian Federation Romanov, - Venediktova. PHOTO

The first case of rape during the war was sent to court.

The Prosecutor General Irina Venediktov reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

It is noted that Mikhail Romanov, a serviceman of the 239th Regiment of the 90th Guards Tank Vitebsk-Novgorod Division of the RF Armed Forces, will be tried for the murder of a civilian man and sexual violence against his wife.

"The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine, as part of the investigation into this shameful war crime, found that in March, during the occupation of Brovary district, a man broke into a house in one of the villages and shot the owner. A drunken soldier and another occupant raped his wife several times immediately after the murder. They threatened the woman with weapons and violence, even against her child, who was nearby at the time," Venediktov wrote.

"Even though the accused is not in our hands at the moment, he will not escape a fair trial and responsibility before the law," she said.

