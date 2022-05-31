Per day, Russians fired on 12 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims, - National police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

26 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, two schools, a factory, an ammonia pipeline, and critical infrastructure. Police have documented the aftermath of Russia's war crimes.

Russian troops have struck at settlements in Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Mykolaivka, Slovyansk, New York, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Nelipivka, Netaylove, Travneve, and Zakotne.

The enemy fired on the Donetsk region from aircraft, artillery, tanks, and small arms. In the morning, when the residents were asleep, the occupiers launched an airstrike in the center of Slovyansk, killing and injuring others. Police officers worked at the sites of the shelling. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

