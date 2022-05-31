ENG
16 065 60
war (20207) shoot out (8690) police forces (1258) Sloviansk (201)

"People died in bed": Consequences of night missile strike of occupiers on Sloviansk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo

At about 1:30 a.m., the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Sloviansk.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Department of Communications of the National Police.

"The occupiers continue to impress with their brutality. Another bombing of the housing sector, as always cynical and brutal - at night. People died in bed. Russian troops attacked Sloviansk today at 01.30. After the rocket hit Iskander, the apartments caught fire. Police and SES worked on the spot. As a result of the missile strike, eight residential high-rise buildings, a school, a kindergarten and a garage cooperative were damaged, "the statement said.

Law enforcement officers helped rescue people, bypassed damaged houses, and identified those in need. The current number of victims is being determined.

People died in bed: Consequences of night missile strike of occupiers on Sloviansk 01
