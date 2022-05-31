3 791 5
Shelling of Sloviansk: Three people were killed and six were injured. PHOTOS
As a result of the shelling of Sloviansk by the Rashists, three people died
As reported by SES, according to Censor.NET.
"Tonight in the city of Sloviansk, as a result of enemy shelling, several apartments in high-rise buildings caught fire and a car burned down.
Windows and walls were smashed in the local school and in several other residential buildings. Rescuers put out the fire as a result of the shelling.
Three people were killed and six were injured," emergency services said.
