President of Slovakia visited Irpin and Borodyanka and met with Zelensky. PHOTOS

The President of Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova arrived in Ukraine on a visit, today she visited Irpin and Borodyanka destroyed by Russian troops.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported on Chaputova's Facebook page.

"In Borodyanka and Irpen, I saw firsthand the traces of destruction brought to Ukraine by Russian soldiers. Hundreds of kilometers to the east and south, thousands of other civilians in Ukraine - women, men, children - are still facing the same devastation. I believe that when this horror is over, Ukraine will prosper again. How flowers bloomed today among the destroyed houses in Borodyanka or Irpin," Chaputova wrote.

Chaputova also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv today, Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Sibiga said on his Facebook page.

"Zuzana confirmed Zuzana) - this is the slogan of the visit of the President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Chaputova in Kyiv. And Zuzana is also a Slovak 155mm SPA. In addition, personal lobbying for Ukraine's candidate status in the EU, defense support, cooperation in the energy sector, joint border and customs control are possible, "the statement said.

It is also reported that Chaputova also addressed the Verkhovna Rada and will hold talks with Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. Director of the Communications Department of the Office of the President of Slovakia Jozef Matej said that after Chaputov's return from Ukraine he would hold a special press conference.

As reported, the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Jaroslav Nad confirmed that his country will hand over to Ukraine 8 self-propelled howitzers Zuzana 2.

