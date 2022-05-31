ENG
Rashists hit cistern with nitric acid at chemical plant in Severodonetsk, - Haidai. PHOTOS

As a result of an airstrike by Russian occupants on Severodonetsk, nitric acid leaked.

This was stated by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Air strike on Severodonetsk. Rashists hit a cistern with nitric acid at a chemical plant," reads the report.

The official urged residents of Luhansk region not to leave shelters and prepare face masks soaked in soda solution.

It is noted that nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed, and comes into contact with skin and mucous membranes.

Acid vapors cause irritation to the respiratory tract. In case of mild poisoning signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, somnolence appear; in case of severe poisoning - pulmonary edema. Gas masks are used to protect against nitric acid fumes and mist.

