During May 31, 4 civilians were killed and 7 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

On Tuesday, May 31, four civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On May 31, the Russians killed 4 civilians in Donbass: 3 in Slovyansk and 1 in Raigorodok. Another 7 civilians were injured," Kyrylenko wrote.

He also noted that it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

