Rashists export looted Ukrainian grain to occupied Crimea. PHOTOS

Truck convoys from Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine carry looted grain to occupied Crimea.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Crimea.Realities.

The truck bodies are covered with tents, among the license plates the license plates of the Crimean region prevail, as well as the Krasnodar region, about 15% - the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region.

One of the drivers, with whom the correspondent of Crimea. Realities, said that the grain was Ukrainian and was brought to Sevastopol, but refused to say from which occupied region of the south of Ukraine the grain was taken.

The journalist for several hours counted about 30 trucks with grain, moving from Dzhankoi in the direction of Simferopol and more than 10 - in the direction of Simferopol to Sevastopol. Part of the grain carriers in front of Simferopol turned towards Kerch.

