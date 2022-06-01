Russians again launched missile strike on Sloviansk. PHOTO
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
On June 1, the occupiers again launched a missile strike on Sloviansk. Destroyed houses, previously - no casualties.
The head of the Sloviansk military administration Vadim Lyakh reported about it, informs Censor.NET.
"The morning of the first day of summer in Slovyansk is bad again. A rocket attack destroyed 3 private houses in one of the city's neighborhoods. About ten more were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
"Don't wait for it to fly to you! Evacuate!" the community leader called again.
