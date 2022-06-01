ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15288 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 824 6
shoot out (8708) rocket (1120) Donetsk region (1890) Sloviansk (201)

Russians again launched missile strike on Sloviansk. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On June 1, the occupiers again launched a missile strike on Sloviansk. Destroyed houses, previously - no casualties.

The head of the Sloviansk military administration Vadim Lyakh reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The morning of the first day of summer in Slovyansk is bad again. A rocket attack destroyed 3 private houses in one of the city's neighborhoods. About ten more were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Russians again launched missile strike on Sloviansk 01

See more: During May 31, 4 civilians were killed and 7 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS


Russians again launched missile strike on Sloviansk 02

"Don't wait for it to fly to you! Evacuate!" the community leader called again.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 