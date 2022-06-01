Russians again launched missile strike on Sloviansk. PHOTO

On June 1, the occupiers again launched a missile strike on Sloviansk. Destroyed houses, previously - no casualties.

The head of the Sloviansk military administration Vadim Lyakh reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The morning of the first day of summer in Slovyansk is bad again. A rocket attack destroyed 3 private houses in one of the city's neighborhoods. About ten more were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

See more: During May 31, 4 civilians were killed and 7 wounded in Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS





"Don't wait for it to fly to you! Evacuate!" the community leader called again.