Russians continue to shell Donetsk. Most intensive - in center of region - Kyrylenko. PHOTO

The first summer night in the Donetsk region was relatively calm, but the shelling continues. There are currently no civilian casualties.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavel Kyrylenko reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"The most intense shelling by the Russians was in the center of the region: in the Avdiivka and Ocheretyn communities. It was loud all night around Avdiivka, and in the morning the Russians fired on the city several times: shells flew to the eastern outskirts, to the old town, and to the area of ​​Avdiivka Coke Plant. We are clarifying the information on the extent of the damage.

Ocheretyne came under artillery fire at night, partially destroying the Citizens' Security Center, several residential buildings, and a shop, and damaging the Administrative Services Center. In the Mariinsky community, the Russians launched an airstrike in the Novomykhailivka area - without casualties or destruction," the statement said.

Kyrylenko added that there is a partial lack of water supply in the Kostiantynivka community - water is delivered to people.















"We continue to evacuate civilians from frontline communities. We are providing humanitarian aid. Evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!", the head of the RMA stressed.