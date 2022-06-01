Russians struck 15 blows in Donetsk region. Beaten from aviation, MLRS "Buratino", artillery, tanks, small arms, - National police. PHOTOS

The occupiers fired on 10 settlements and killed civilians. 17 civilian objects were destroyed - residential buildings, a kindergarten, a cafe, outbuildings, and an administrative building.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.

"Russian troops beat the settlements of Avdiivka, Slovyansk, Nelipivka, Yarova, Ocheretine, Raigorodok, Semenivka, Kamyanka, Lastochkine, and Romanivka. "The enemy fired on the Donetsk region from aircraft, "Buratino" rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, and small arms," ​​the statement said.

See more: Russians again launched missile strike on Sloviansk. PHOTO













Police officers worked at the sites of the shelling. Police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.