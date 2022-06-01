Occupiers deliberately destroy Komyshuvakha. Village is under constant fire - Zaporizhya RMA. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on May 31, Russian shells rained down on private houses and civilian infrastructure of the village from 6 to 8 p.m.

This was reported in the Zaporizhya RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Residents who have not yet had time to leave for safer places have had to hide in basements for more than two hours to protect themselves from enemy shelling. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Residents of Komyshuvakha, trained by the occupier's vile tactics to fire on the homes of civilians, immediately went to the shelter," the statement said.

The Zaporizhzhya RMA notes that enemy troops ransacked homes, homesteads, private vehicles, and equipment.

