Russia is stealing childhood from our children, but we will not allow to destroy our future, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

On Children's Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will protect every little Ukrainian.

The head of state reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

June 1 has always been a day of warmth, joy, and children's smiles. Russia overshadowed this day by war, Russia steals childhood from our children, it wants to destroy our future. But we give a worthy rebuff and protect every Ukrainian child. For the future of Ukraine, for a peaceful sky and a happy childhood," he said.

Read more: Russia prepares "trial" over "Azov" with participation of deported Ukrainians, - Center of Strategic Communications















