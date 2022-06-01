Six rashist officers have been eliminated in Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the names of six racist commanders liquidated in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces.

Meet the Russian occupiers, who got lost "in training", but have already returned home correctly:

the commander of the sniper platoon, senior lieutenant Andrei Noskov;

senior lieutenant Dmitry Gorlatykh;

Lieutenant Agaragimov Aslan;

Lieutenant Hannanov Ildar;

mortar battery commander, senior lieutenant Bair Khanduev;

Captain 3 rank Yuri Kukushkin", it is said in the message.

