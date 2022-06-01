Relations between Ukraine and Poland have moved from warm and neighborly to new stage - strong and historical - Zelensky. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the opening of Ukrainian-Polish intergovernmental consultations.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

The head of state stressed that the meeting of the two governments in this format is taking place for the first time and is historic for our states.

"I want to note the priority of relations between Ukraine and Poland. I believe that our warm and neighborly relations due to Russia's war against Ukraine have reached a new stage - strong and historical relations," he said.

Zelensky noted the exceptional support of our state from the Republic of Poland, which has manifested itself in many areas. In particular, it is unprecedented defense assistance, as well as support for Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave for Poland to escape the war waged by Russia.

Zelensky also expressed hope that Polish President Andrzej Duda and the entire Polish government will join in rebuilding certain territories of Ukraine that were destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

The President thanked the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, for being the true leader of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union.

As a token of gratitude on behalf of the Ukrainian people, the President of Ukraine presented state awards to Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslav Kaczynski for helping Ukraine defend its independence and territorial integrity during the Russian invasion.

After that, a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries was held with the participation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, and the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland.

The agenda included issues of legal and social guarantees for Polish citizens on the territory of Ukraine, the development of the western Ukrainian state border and cooperation in exercising control during the crossing of the Ukrainian-Polish border, etc. In addition, a number of bilateral documents will be signed.

