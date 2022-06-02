ENG
Enemy plane struck three rocket attacks on Sumy region, three people are wounded, and big destructions in households, - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTOS

After midnight, during an air raid, a Russian enemy plane made 3 missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, blows were inflicted on the territory of Sumy district, Krasnopil community.

"One house was destroyed - a direct hit by a missile. Several more houses were damaged, major damage to households," the statement said.

Preliminary: at least three people were injured.

"All of them are civilians of Krasnopillya. They are alive, they are currently in hospital. Rescuers are working at the scene," Zhyvytskyi said.

