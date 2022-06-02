Russian troops fired on Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia region. Damaged houses, two injured are known. PHOTO

On June 1, servicemen of the Russian Federation again fired on Pologivshchyna in the Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

As it is noted, the enemy struck with artillery weapons at the private houses of the residents of Hulyaipole. Roofs were destroyed in buildings, and windows were blown out of many houses. The yard and outbuildings were also damaged.

In addition, several local shops were affected, with broken windows and cut walls.

"Currently, information has been established about two injured citizens who received shrapnel wounds," the statement said.







