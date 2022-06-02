ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4496 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
1 742 1
Russian Army (6188) war (20262) Hulayipole (30) shoot out (8719) Zaporizhia (747)

Russian troops fired on Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia region. Damaged houses, two injured are known. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On June 1, servicemen of the Russian Federation again fired on Pologivshchyna in the Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

As it is noted, the enemy struck with artillery weapons at the private houses of the residents of Hulyaipole. Roofs were destroyed in buildings, and windows were blown out of many houses. The yard and outbuildings were also damaged.

In addition, several local shops were affected, with broken windows and cut walls.

"Currently, information has been established about two injured citizens who received shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

Russian troops fired on Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia region. Damaged houses, two injured are known 01
Russian troops fired on Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia region. Damaged houses, two injured are known 02
Russian troops fired on Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia region. Damaged houses, two injured are known 03

See more: Occupiers fired at Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia, destroying about 10 houses. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 