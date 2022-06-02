Six occupiers from "LNR" are taken prisoner in Severodonetsk, and heavy fights for the city continue, - Butusov. PHOTOS

Heavy fighting continues in Severodonetsk, the occupiers are trying to capture the entire city as soon as possible.

This was announced on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Fierce fighting continues in Severodonetsk, the enemy has captured most of the city.

Yesterday the National Guard captured 6 prisoners from the 2nd Motorized Rifle Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - Vyacheslav Sotnikov, Vadim Makhlay, Artem Olivinsky, Sarafanov Andrey, Khvostikov Ilya, Urazovsky Yuri. All of them were mobilized from the Luhansk region, who were thrown into a frontal attack. The assault squad was defeated, the Russian commanders were killed, and then the six surrendered, now they will live. Earlier, prisoners from the assault detachment of the 7th Motorized Rifle Brigade were taken to the city," the journalist said.









According to Butusov, the occupiers occupied most of Severodonetsk, while Ukrainian soldiers continue to carry out orders and defend themselves despite the difficult situation. Both bridges across the Seversky Donets in the city are constantly shelled by Russian artillery.

"Photos of these two bridges began to be presented by the leaders of our government, a photo of the condition of the main Synets bridge was presented by the head of the Military Administration Serhiy Haidai. Also, photos of bridges are posted by journalists of foreign news agencies. And nobody in power calls it "fire adjustment", of course, it is a public reality ", - the editor-in-chief of the Censor.NET emphasized.

"Ukrainian soldiers are fighting heroically, the enemy is actively using artillery, mortars up to 240 mm caliber, tanks, and light armored vehicles. Now in Severodonetsk, there is a heavy battle, the Russians are trying to capture the whole city as soon as possible. The reasons for the rapid approach and advance of the enemy in Severodonetsk should not be surprising, this has been warned many times," he concluded.

