Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation issued shootings from exercises in Belgorod for shots from war in Ukraine, - mass media. PHOTOS

The Russian military has shot a propaganda video about the work of repair units. The Russians claimed that the video was shot in Ukraine, although in fact it was filmed in the Belgorod region.

The journalists of "Current Time" brought the liars to the surface, Censor.NET reports.

They analyzed the metadata of a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on May 12. And they came to the conclusion that it was filmed not in the Kyiv region, where tank battles took place, but in the 375th training center of the Russian Military Space Forces, located in Belgorod.

"Analysis of the video itself confirms that the towing of the" damaged "tank is taking place in the area of the training unit and the adjacent garden society" Fazenda ", whose houses can also be seen in the Ministry of Defense," the Current Time investigation said.

This is not the first time that metadata has exposed Russians for lying. Yes, it was thanks to them that on February 18 it was possible to find out that the video of the appeals of the leaders of the so-called "L/DPR" terrorists was recorded two days before the publication.





