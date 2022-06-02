ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11634 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine
25 774 60
Zaporizhya Region (325) occupation (1576) food (63) check point (42)

Russians did not let cars with goods into Zaporizhzhya, people threw tons of vegetables at checkpoint. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In Vasylivka, at the Russian checkpoint, people threw away tons of vegetables they were taking to Zaporizhzhya to sell.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Mayor of Energodar Dmytriy Orlov in Теlegram channel. 

"In Vasylivka, right at the Rashist checkpoint, people were forced to dump tons of vegetables. Orcs do not let cars with goods into Zaporizhzhya and the drivers lost their nerve...". - the report said.

Russians did not let cars with goods into Zaporizhzhya, people threw tons of vegetables at checkpoint 01

Earlier, it was reported that the occupants banned farmers from selling their crops to Ukraine-controlled territory. In Zaporizhzhya, vegetables were brought from the currently occupied Vasylivskyy District and cherries from Melitopol Region.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 