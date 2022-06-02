On June 2, 3 civilians were killed and 9 wounded in the Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Over 24 hours on Thursday, enemy shelling of populated areas of the Donetsk region killed 3 people and injured 9 more.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"During June 2, the Russians killed 3 civilians in Donbass: 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Stary Karavan. Another 9 people were injured," Kyrylenko wrote.
It is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
