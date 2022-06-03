ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15973 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 125 5
shoot out (8727) police forces (1264) Donetsk region (1899)

During day, Russians fired on Donetsk region with aircraft, Urahans, and air-to-ground missiles. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

17 settlements were hit. There are dead and wounded civilians. 35 civilian facilities were destroyed - residential buildings, coke, and refractory plants, thermal power plants, and a trolleybus fleet.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

"Russian troops beat the settlements of Slavyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Zalizne, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Donetsk, Raigorodok, Semenivka, Shcherbynivka, Ocheretyne, Bohoyavlenka, Novobakhmutivka, Solovyov, Starodubivka.

The enemy fired on the Donetsk region from planes, Urahan multiple rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, small arms, and air-to-ground missiles. The occupiers are deliberately destroying civilians and infrastructure and obstructing human aid. Thus, in Avdiivka, rescuers who went to put out the fire came under fire," the statement reads.

See more: On June 2, 3 civilians were killed and 9 wounded in the Donetsk region - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

During day, Russians fired on Donetsk region with aircraft, Urahans, and air-to-ground missiles. There are dead and wounded 01
During day, Russians fired on Donetsk region with aircraft, Urahans, and air-to-ground missiles. There are dead and wounded 02
During day, Russians fired on Donetsk region with aircraft, Urahans, and air-to-ground missiles. There are dead and wounded 03
During day, Russians fired on Donetsk region with aircraft, Urahans, and air-to-ground missiles. There are dead and wounded 04
During day, Russians fired on Donetsk region with aircraft, Urahans, and air-to-ground missiles. There are dead and wounded 05
During day, Russians fired on Donetsk region with aircraft, Urahans, and air-to-ground missiles. There are dead and wounded 06

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 